19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
Problem 13.40
(II) A cube of side length 10.0 cm and made of unknown material floats at the surface between water and oil. The oil has a density of 810 kg/m³ . If the cube floats so that it is 72% in the water and 28% in the oil, what is the mass of the cube and what is the buoyant force on the cube?
