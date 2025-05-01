Use Bernoulli's equation between the nozzle (height 0) and the point at height \(h\). Assuming atmospheric pressure is the same at both points and taking gravitational potential energy into account, the equation is \(\frac{1}{2} \rho v_0^2 = \frac{1}{2} \rho v^2 + \rho g h\), where \(\rho\) is the density of water, \(g\) is acceleration due to gravity, and \(h\) is the height.