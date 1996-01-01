Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation Practice Problems
Reducers are devices that connect pipes of different cross-sections. A pipeline has a reducer that connects a 3.0 inch diameter pipe to a 2.0 inch diameter pipe. If water in the large pipe flows at 10 cm/s, how quickly does water flow in the narrow pipe?
A pipeline consists of sections of different cross-sections. Oil flowing in the pipeline fills all cross-sections completely. A section Y of the pipeline has a cross-sectional area of 1.15 m2 and the velocity magnitude at that point is 1.8 m/s. Determine the volume delivered to a tank every hour at the pipeline's terminal.
A water bottling plant uses a pump that fills 900 0.500L bottles every 5 minutes. A gauge connected to the pipe originating from the pump at point A reads 135 kPa and the pipeline cross-section at the point is 20.0 cm2. Point B is elevated by 2.0 m from point A and the pipe cross-section is 5.0 cm2. Determine the volume (in L/s) passing through a fixed point in the pipeline, and the speed of the water at points A and B.
A sprinkler head has 41 openings used to sprinkle water. The openings are 1.5 mm wide. The sprinkler head is supplied with water from a 1.0-inch diameter hose pipe. If water flows at 2.0 m/s in the hose, calculate the speed of the water jets leaving the sprinkler head.
A veterinarian injects medicine from a syringe into a dog's leg. The dog's diastolic blood pressure is 80 mmHg. The syringe barrel has a cross-sectional area of 2.0 x 10-6 m2, the syringe plunger has a cross-sectional area of 2.3 x 10-6 m2, and the needle has a cross-sectional area of 3.0 x 10-8 m2. Determine the minimum force the veterinarian must apply with their thumb on the plunger to inject the medicine.