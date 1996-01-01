A nutritionist compares the actual calorie content of 8 meals with the calories listed on the restaurant menu. The differences (actual minus listed) in calories are: 15 , − 10 , 20 , − 5 , 10 , − 15 , 5 , − 20 15, -10, 20, -5, 10, -15, 5, -20 . At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, test the claim that the mean difference between actual and listed calories is 0 0 .