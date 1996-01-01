9. Muscle Tissue
Steps of Muscle Contraction
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
During action potential, the excitation-induced release of calcium ions from the sarcoplasmic reticulum is triggered by :
A
An increase in intracellular sodium levels
B
An increase in ATP production
C
The binding of acetylcholine to muscle receptors
D
The depolarization of the T-tubules