14. Autonomic Nervous System Neurotransmitters and Receptors
PRACTICE PROBLEM
What happens when norepinephrine binds to alpha-adrenergic receptors on smooth muscle cells in blood vessel walls?
A
A
The smooth muscle relaxes.
B
The blood vessels widen.
C
It can lead to vasoconstriction.
D
The systemic blood pressure decreases.