14. Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters and Receptors
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the variations in the level of serotonin affect sensory interpretation and emotional states, what could be the impact of taking serotonin receptor activators such as lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Depression
B
Hallucinations
C
Parkinson's disease
D
Hypersensitivity