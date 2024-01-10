16. Endocrine System
Hormones
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
When blood glucose levels rise after a meal, the pancreas releases insulin, promoting the uptake of glucose by cells and reducing blood glucose levels. As blood glucose levels decrease, the secretion of insulin is reduced. Which type of feedback mechanism is illustrated in this scenario?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Positive feedback
B
Negative feedback
C
Anticipatory feedback
D
None of the above