3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Transcription
3. Energy & Cell Processes Introduction to Transcription
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the initial prerequisite that precedes the synthesis of complementary RNA molecules in the transcription process?
What is the initial prerequisite that precedes the synthesis of complementary RNA molecules in the transcription process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The presence of termination sequence in the strand.
B
The unwinding of the DNA double helix.
C
The removal of introns and joining of exons.
D
The addition of 7-methylguanosine cap.