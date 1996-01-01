9. Muscle Tissue
Steps of Muscle Contraction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Axon terminals play an essential role by releasing the neurotransmitters of the presynaptic cells. What chemical is contained in vesicles within the axon terminals?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Calcium ions
B
Acetylcholine
C
Phosphate
D
Muscle fibers