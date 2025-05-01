In a 1-minute interval, passive leaks move 900 Na+ into a neuron and 1260 K+ out of the neuron. During the same interval, Na+/K+ pumps complete enough cycles to return 840 K+ into the cell. Given that each pump cycle imports 2 K+ and ejects 3 Na+, what is the net number of Na+ ions remaining inside the cell from the original 900 that leaked in after pump action is accounted for?