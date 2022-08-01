in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to Gregor Mendel's laws. And so, through his research with P plants, Gregor Mendel was able to propose to fundamental laws of genetics. And so the first fundamental law of genetics that Gregor Mendel proposed is the law of segregation. And the second fundamental law that Gregor Mental was able to propose is the law of independent assortment now moving forward. In our course, we're going to talk about each of these laws of genetics in their own separate video, starting with law of segregation and then moving on to the law of independent assortment. However, it turns out that we've actually already covered both of these laws and our previous lesson videos when we talked about my oh sis and so really moving forward as we talk about both of these laws, what you should find is that it's Mawr review than new information. And so that being said in our next lesson video, we'll talk about the law of segregation, so I'll see you all there

