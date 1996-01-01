To understand Mendelian genetics. You really need to understand Mendel's laws of inheritance. And Mendel's first law is gonna be the law of segregation. The law of segregation deals with inheritance at one locus or at a single gene. And we're gonna say that alleles at one locust are gonna be inherited separately to see what we mean. We're gonna look at the A locus and here the A locus has a big a allele and a little a allele. The law of segregation just says that when gametes are made, well, half the gametes are gonna get a big a allele and half the gametes are gonna get a little alien. But importantly, all gametes get one and only one. A a, our second law is gonna be the law of independent assortment. The law of independent assortment deals with inheritance at two or more loi and law of independent assortment says the inheritance of alleles at one locus does not affect the inheritance of alleles at another lo sign another way to think about this is that when gametes are made, all possible combinations of alleles are gonna be equally likely in those games. So we can look at this by looking at two loci here we have the A locus and the B locus. Well, we're gonna segregate our alien. So half the gametes get a big a half the games get a little A now we can segregate our bees but all combinations are equally likely. So this big B eel, it's gonna go in half the games, but it's just as likely to end up with a big A as it is with a little A, this little B is gonna go in half the gametes, but it's just as likely to end up with a big A as it is with a little A. So together alleles are segregated into separate gametes but how different loci assort is independent from each other. Understanding that will give you the foundation to Mendelian genetics.