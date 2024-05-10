13. Mendelian Genetics
Mendel's Laws
13. Mendelian Genetics
Mendel's Laws
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Mendel's observation of the segregation of alleles in gamete formation has its basis in which of the following phases of cell division?
3818
views
24
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Mendel's law of independent assortment has its basis in which of the following events of meiosis I?
4892
views
11
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
If the two traits that Mendel looked at in his dihybrid cross of smooth yellow peas with wrinkled green peas had been controlled by genes that were located near each other on the same chromosome, then the F2 generation __________.
861
views
Multiple Choice
According to Mendel's Law of Segregation, which of the following is a true statement?
284
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Suppose you are heterozygous for two genes that are located on different chromosomes. You carry alleles A and a for one gene and alleles B and b for the other. Label the stages of meiosis, the homologous chromosomes, sister chromatids, nonhomologous chromosomes, genes, and alleles.
632
views
Textbook Question
Suppose you are heterozygous for two genes that are located on different chromosomes. You carry alleles A and a for one gene and alleles B and b for the other. Draw a diagram illustrating what happens to these genes and alleles when meiosis occurs in your reproductive tissues.
456
views
Textbook Question
Suppose you are heterozygous for two genes that are located on different chromosomes. You carry alleles A and a for one gene and alleles B and b for the other. Label the stages of meiosis, the homologous chromosomes, sister chromatids, nonhomologous chromosomes, genes, and alleles.
463
views
Showing 8 of 8 practice