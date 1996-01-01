13. Mendelian Genetics
Mendel's Laws Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following events explains the principle of segregation and the principle of independent assortment?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plant is heterozygous for two genes that are present on different chromosomes. The first gene determines flower color, with alleles P (purple) and p (white). The second gene determines the height of the plant, with alleles T (tall) and t (short). Determine the different types of gametes that this plant can produce.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Analyse the following figure carefully which shows the gametes produced by an organism for two genes. Depict the status of these genes.