in this video, we're going to introduce Gregor Mendel's law of segregation. And so the law of segregation basically says that during gammy formation or during my oh, sis to a Leo's of the same gene are going to segregate or separate from each other and end up in different gimmicks Now, in other words, the law of segregation basically says that gametes are hap Lloyd and that they will Onley receive one copy of a gene or a Leo. And so, if we take a look at our example of law segregation down below, uh, notice that at the top what we have is a homo zegas dominant cell that has, uh, two dominant Jalil's. We have a hetero zegas, uh, cell that has one dominant Leo and one recess of Leo. And then we have a Hamas, I guess, recessive cell that has to lower case Ah, Leo's to recessive alleles. And so notice that before my oh sis can take place, the DNA needs to be replicated. And so when the DNA is replicated, we get duplicated or replicated chromosomes, and that means that we have an extra copy of each of these a Leal's and so notice that we have a total of four folios at this temporary period just before my oasis begins. And after my oasis, one of my houses to each of these four Leos are going to segregate and separate independently. And they're going to, uh, end up in gammy so that each gammy on Lee gets one copy of the polio for that particular gene, and the same applies for the hetero sites, uh, cell. It's going to undergo DNA replication to make an extra copy of each of the wheels that it had. But ultimately they are all going to segregate or separate from one another by the law of segregation, so that each of the game it's on, Lee gets one copy of the Ah Leal's and finally, last but not least the same applies for homos, I guess. Process it again just before my Asus begins. DNA replication occurs where the chromosomes are going to replicate or duplicate, and there will be an extra copy of each alil. But through the law of segregation, all of these illegals once again are going to separate and segregate from one another so that each of the game it's on. Lee gets one copy of the illegal, and that makes all of these game meats hap Lloyd. And so, once again, the law of segregation is something that we've already discussed when we talked about my oh sis in our previous lesson videos. But Gregor Mendel, just through the study of his pea plants, was able to come up with this law of segregation. And so this here concludes our introduction to the law of segregation, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. And then we'll talk about the law of independent assortment, so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts