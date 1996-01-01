Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

A quantitative trait                   . a. may be one that is strongly influenced by the environment; b. varies continuously in a population; c. may be influenced by many genes; d. is not either off or on; e. all of the above

Similar Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.