13. Mendelian Genetics
Non-Mendelian Genetics Practice Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
When graphing the polygenic traits against the phenotypic frequency, a bell-shaped form is created. What contributes to this result?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A quantitative trait is controlled by numerous genes. Quantitative traits are also known as _____ traits.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Many people who are affected by asthma have either inherited genetic mutations or SNPs, enhancing the risk of developing the condition. When certain small substances and particles from the environment are inhaled, they can trigger allergic reactions or irritate the airways, eventually leading to asthma attacks. Hence, asthma is a/an ______ disease.