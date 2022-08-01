So now that we've introduced apologetic inheritance in our last lesson video in this video, we're going to introduced Playa Tropea. And so Playa Trophy is practically the opposite of apologetic, and that's because apologetic means multiple genes affecting one trait. But Playa trophy is when a single gene has effects on multiple different FINA tip IQ treats. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, we're showing your representation. Apply a trophy and again, Playa Trophy is when just one single gene has impacts for effects on multiple different traits. Trait A, B, C and D And so again, Playa Trophy is one gene affecting many traits. And a classic example of Playa Trophy is Marfan syndrome, which, ah, mutation of just one single gene. The FBN one gene will limit the body's ability to build connective tissue and lead to a wide variety of FINA tippet traits being affected. And so some Marfan syndrome FINA types include having a tall and slender body, long arms, legs and fingers, curved spine, crooked or crowded teeth, heart disease and heart murmurs and I conditions or vision loss. And so we have one single gene, this Fbn one gene, which, if a mutation occurs, uh, there are effects or impacts in the body the arms, the legs, the fingers, the spine, the teeth, the heart and the eyes, which seemingly might be unrelated. But they are all, uh, traced back to this one particular gene. And so all of these different traits that you see here are all impacted by just one gene. And so that is the idea of Playa Tribbey. And so this here concludes our introduction to Playa Trophy, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

