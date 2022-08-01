In this video, we're going to introduce multi factorial characters. And so multi factorial characters are inherited features or FINA types that air influenced by many types of factors. And these factors include genetic factors such as Oh Leal's but also environmental factors such as, for example, the temperature or the pH. And so, in our example down below, we're going to take a look at the effects of the environment, specifically the pH of the soil on flower color fina types of the specific flowers called hydrangea. And so the hydrangea flower color is impacted by the pH of the soil. Not only is it impacted by genetic factors, but it's also again impacted by environmental factors such as the ph of the soil. And so when the pH is acidic, these flowers tend tohave, a bluish type of phenotype. However, when the soil of Ph is mawr basic, then the flowers take on um, or pinkish type of phenotype. And so here. What you can see is that multi factorial characters are going to be influenced by many types of factors genetic factors but also environmental factors as well. And so this year concludes our introduction to multifactorial characters and we'll be able to get some practice as we move forward throughout our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

