Non-Mendelian Genetics
Non-Mendelian Genetics
Which of the following phenotypes is an example of polygenic inheritance?
Hydrangea plants of the same genotype are planted in a large flower garden. Some of the plants produce blue flowers and others pink flowers. This can be best explained by which of the following?
A phenotype is controlled by gene A and gene B. Gene B controls the expression of gene A. This is an example of _____.
Tail length in a certain species of armadillo falls along a continuum; a plot of tail length versus frequency displays a normal distribution. Assuming that environmental factors do not play an important role in determining tail length, this type of variation probably reflects __________.
Heart disease, diabetes, cancer, alcoholism, and many mental illnesses can best be described as __________.
A single genetic locus that controls more than one trait is said to be __________.
In people with sickle-cell disease, red blood cells break down, clump, and clog the blood vessels. The blood vessels and the broken cells accumulate in the spleen. These events lead to physical weakness, heart failure, joint pain, and brain damage. Such a suite of symptoms can be explained by __________.
Is a round yellow pea seed (genotype RrYy) an example of polygenic inheritance? Why or why not
A quantitative trait . a. may be one that is strongly influenced by the environment; b. varies continuously in a population; c. may be influenced by many genes; d. is not either off or on; e. all of the above
When graphing the phenotypes of a trait controlled by many genes and the environment, the line showing the frequency of each phenotype resembles . a. a horizontal, straight line; b. a vertical, straight line; c. the letter T; d. a bell shape; e. a circle
