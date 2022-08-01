In the Presence of Tryptophan

in this video, we're going to talk about the trip opera and specifically in the presence of trip to fan. And so when trip to fan this amino acid is really, really abundant and prevalent and found in high levels in the environment, then the cell does not really have a need to synthesize its own trip to fan. And so the trip Opteron, which has jeans for synthesizing its own trip to fan it's going to be inactive when there is plenty of trip to fan that is abundant in the environment. And so what happens is trip to Fan is going to act as a co repressor to the repressor protein. And so the co repressor trip to fan is going to bind to and activate the trip repressor protein. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can see that cellular trip to fan is going to co repress the trip operation when it's readily abundant for the cell. And so we're specifically looking at the trip opera in the presence of trip to fan. And so when trip to fan is really, really abundant and prevalent, then the cell has no need to synthesize its own trip to fan, and so it needs to shut down the trip opera. And so this is how it works. The trip Regulatory gene, which encodes trip, are, which is our suppressor protein, which has its own promoter. It's going to be transcribed and translated into an inactive trip. Repressor and the inactive trip Repressor is only going to be activated in the presence of trip to Fan. And so when trip to Fan is really, really, really abundant, then there's going to be trip to fan available to bind to the inactive trip Repressor and the trip to fan is going to act as the co repressor here, so the trip to fan is acting as the co repressor. And so the trip to fan Co repressor is going to bind to the inactive trip. Our repressor and uh, that is going to form an active trip repressor and notice the active trip Repressor is capable of binding to the trip operator, and when it's bound to the trip, operator is going to block and inhibit transcription, turning off the trip opera. And so it's going to prevent the RNA polymerase from binding to the promoter and proceeding with transcription. And so basically, what we're seeing here is again when the trip opera is in the presence of trip to fan. When trip to fan is readily available, then the cell has no need to create its own trip to fan. And so it's going to shut down the trip operandi through this mechanism, where trip to fan acts as a co repressor. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to what happens to the trip opera in the presence of trip to Fan and so moving forward, we'll be able to talk about the trip opera in the absence of Trip to Fan, so I'll see you all in that video.

