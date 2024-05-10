16. Regulation of Expression
The Trp Operon
16. Regulation of Expression
The trp operon consists of ________ genes that encode tryptophan biosynthesis enzymes.
If the trp regulatory gene mutates so that the repressor protein can no longer bind to tryptophan what will be the result?
Based on the information you know about the trp operon, is the creation of tryptophan expensive to the cell?
This chapter contains a lengthy discussion of the trp operon involved in regulating the synthesis of tryptophan. In the case of E. coli, the bacterium may need to synthesize tryptophan, or its host, a human, may supply all the tryptophan it needs. Why do both bacteria and humans need tryptophan?
