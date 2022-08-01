In the Absence of Tryptophan

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about the trip operas, but specifically in the absence of trip to fan. And so, in the absence of trip to fan, when trip to fan levels are really, really low, and trip to fan is not readily available in the environment for the cell to absorb, then the cell must be able to synthesize or build its own trip to fan. And so, of course, the cell is going to synthesize its own trip to fan by using the enzymes from the trip opera. And so, in the absence of trip to fan, when trip to fan levels are really, really low, and trip to fan is not readily available in the environment, then the trip operation is going to be active and turned on so that the cell can make its own trip to fan. And so when cellular trip to fan levels are really, really, really low, what happens is the trip are repressor protein is going to remain in active, and the reason that trip are remains inactive is because it's not going to have trip to fan, because the trip to fan is really, really low uh, to serve as a co repressor. And so if trip to fan cannot serve as a co repressor because it's levels are really, really low, then trip are is going to remain in its inactive state. That means that it will not be able to bind to the operator and block transcription. And so, if it's not able to block transcription, that is going to allow for transcription to proceed. And that's going to turn on the trip opera and allow the cell to synthesize its own trip to fan. And so let's take a look at this image down below to get a better understanding of how low cellular trip to fan levels results in increased transcription of the trip opera. And so we're focusing specifically on the trip opera in the absence of trip to Fan, when no trip to fan is available. And so notice that in this image again, we've got our trip operandi over here on the right, and over here we have our trip Regulatory gene, which encodes for trip are this repressor protein. It has its own promoter, and of course, the trip are is going to be transcribed and translated. But when it's originally transcribed and translated, it's going to form the inactive trip Repressor and the inactive Trip. Repressor is not capable of binding to the trip operator without the co repressor, which is trip to fan itself. But if Trip to Fan is absent, then there's no co repressor to bind to the trip repressor. And so that means that the trip professor is going to remain inactive and because it remains inactive. This allows for RNA preliminaries to bind to the trip promoter and initiate transcription. Transcribing these jeans here into the messenger RNA, and then the messenger RNA will be translated into the proteins and again, these proteins. These enzymes are going to help create trip to fan. And so the cell will be able to make its own trip to fan when trip to fan is absent from the environment. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to what happens to the trip opera in the absence of trip to Fan, and we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned here as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

