General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
45. Nervous System
Neurons and Action Potentials
Problem
Where are neurotransmitter receptors located? a. the nuclear membrane b. the nodes of Ranvier c. the postsynaptic membrane d. synaptic vesicle membranes
Show Answer
Similar Solution
47s
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
BioFlix: How Synapses Work
by Pearson
67 views
Animation: Propagation of an Action Potential in Unmyelineated and Myelinated Axons
by Pearson
47 views
Bioflix: Conduction of an Action Potential
by Pearson
36 views
Bioflix: Action Potential
by Pearson
47 views
Animation: Action Potentials
by Pearson
30 views
Animation: Acetylcholine Receptor
by Pearson
9 views
Neurotransmitters Overview
by Charles Schallhorn
68 views
46: Neurotransmitters
by Roxi Hulet
19 views
Neurotransmitters
by Zoila Tovar-Blank
67 views
Nervous System
by Jason Amores Sumpter
85 views
2
Neurotransmitters in a Nutshell
by Zeleon Science
69 views
Neurotransmitters And Their Functions Dopamine, Glutamate, Serotonin, Norepinephrine, Epinephrine
by Professional Supplement Center
85 views
Neurotransmitters: Type, Structure, and Function
by Professor Dave Explains
75 views
Definition of neurotransmitters / classification of Neurotransmitter
by Zeal's pharmacy tutorials
119 views
2-Minute Neuroscience: Neurotransmitter Release
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
35 views
The Chemical Mind: Crash Course Psychology #3
by CrashCourse
299 views
EPSP & IPSP .mp4
by Professor Akkaraju
121 views
12 23 IPSP EPSP
by Jerry Johnson
30 views
Excitatory vs. inhibitory effects of Neurotransmitters - VCE Psychology
by Andrew Scott
101 views
Excitatory Post Synaptic Potential (EPSP) | Easy Flowchart | Physiology
by Knowing Anatomy
142 views
The Nervous System, Part 3 - Synapses!: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #10
by CrashCourse
161 views
AP1: NEURONS: SPATIAL SUMMATION.avi
by Walter Jahn
26 views
Graded Potentials, EPSPs, IPSPs and Summation
by Christine O'Connor
155 views
019 What is Summation (2 Types)
by Interactive Biology
21 views
Summation of Postsynaptic Potentials
by Steven Barnes
85 views
Neurons & The Synapse Overview
by BOGObiology
61 views
Synapse | Neurones | GCSE Biology (9-1) | kayscience.com
by Kay Science
75 views
6.5 Transmission across a synapse
by Stephanie Castle
73 views
What is a synapse?
by Neuro Transmissions
100 views
Neural Conduction, Action Potential, and Synaptic Transmission
by Professor Dave Explains
126 views
Synaptic Transmission | Neuron
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
48 views
2-Minute Neuroscience: Synaptic Transmission
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
49 views
The Synapse
by Bozeman Science
51 views
Saltatory Conduction
by K & C Neurobiology
43 views
Saltatory Conduction
by Steffen Wilson
75 views
8 9 saltatory conduction
by Robin Forbes-Lorman
35 views
How Saltatory conduction works? Neural control and coordination for NEET
by NEET YUG
69 views
Factors affecting the speed of an Action Potential: The Speed of Conductance Along an Axon.
by Miss Estruch
164 views
PHYL 141 | Nervous System | Saltatory & Continuous Propagation
by doctorj808 - Anatomy & Physiology (A&P) with Dr.J
108 views
Action Potential | Part 3 | Propagation | Saltatory Conduction | Nerve Muscle Physiology
by Byte Size Med
62 views
Nervous System: Saltatory Conduction
by DrBruce Forciea
23 views
A2 Biology - Resting potential and action potential (OCR A Chapter 13.4)
by BioRach
42 views
Action Potentials 2 - Voltage-Gated Ion Channels
by Handwritten Tutorials
39 views
The Action Potential
by Bozeman Science
20 views
013 A Review of the Action Potential
by Interactive Biology
44 views
Action Potential 6- The action potential
by Wendy Riggs
29 views
The Nervous System, Part 2 - Action! Potential!: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #9
by CrashCourse
185 views
Action Potential | Neuron
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
50 views
NEURON ACTION POTENTIAL (MADE EASY)
by Speed Pharmacology
112 views
2-Minute Neuroscience: Action Potential
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
32 views
In Da Club - Membranes & Transport: Crash Course Biology #5
by CrashCourse
206 views
Transport Proteins: Pumps, Channels, Carriers
by Nonstop Neuron
177 views
Ion channels: Basics
by The Physiology Channel
28 views
ion channel
by Martin S Shapiro
29 views
Ion Channel Receptors
by HeyNowScience
35 views
Ion Channels
by Learning Simply
41 views
Ion Channel Types
by Janet Casagrand
73 views
004 Ion Channels: Proteins in the Membrane of Neurons
by Interactive Biology
20 views
The Action Potential
by Bozeman Science
135 views
Electrochemical Gradient
by Bozeman Science
40 views
Resting membrane potential (nervous system 1)
by KINprof
47 views
The Resting Membrane Potential
by Steven Barnes
29 views
Establishing Resting Membrane Potential
by Michael Leonard
33 views
Action Potentials 1 - Resting Membrane Potential
by Handwritten Tutorials
59 views
Resting Membrane Potential
by Clinical Physiology by Dr.Jitendra Shekhar
69 views
Action Potential 5- Resting membrane potential
by Wendy Riggs
12 views
Neural Conduction, Action Potential, and Synaptic Transmission
by Professor Dave Explains
38 views
Resting Membrane Potential | Nervous System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
14 views
2-Minute Neuroscience: Membrane Potential
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
40 views
Parts of the Neuron
by Clint Kernen
20 views
Types of Tissue Part 4: Nervous Tissue
by Professor Dave Explains
74 views
What is a Neuron?
by David Herbst
165 views
Neuron Structure - Neuroanatomy Basics - Anatomy Tutorial
by AnatomyZone
59 views
Neuron Basics
by Brains Explained
36 views
Neuron Structure and Function
by Teacher's Pet
89 views
2-Minute Neuroscience: The Neuron
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
65 views
The Neuron
by Bozeman Science
26 views
Biology 2010 Chapter 13 Anatomy of the Nervous System Overview (video 1)
by Michele Glass
18 views
001 An Introduction to the Nervous System
by Interactive Biology
29 views
Nervous system 1- Introduction
by Wendy Riggs
21 views
The Nervous System, Part 1: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #8
by CrashCourse
283 views
063 The Divisions of the Nervous System
by Interactive Biology
47 views
2-Minute Neuroscience: Divisions of the Nervous System
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
35 views
Introduction to the Nervous System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
44 views
Introduction to the Nervous System
by MooMooMath and Science
42 views
Neurons
by Jason Amores Sumpter
65 views
2
Central and Peripheral Nervous System
by Jason Amores Sumpter
62 views
Membrane Potential
by Jason Amores Sumpter
98 views
Ion Channels and Pumps
by Jason Amores Sumpter
123 views
1
1
Action Potential
by Jason Amores Sumpter
105 views
1
Myelin and Saltatory Conduction
by Jason Amores Sumpter
92 views
1
The Synapse
by Jason Amores Sumpter
59 views
Postsynaptic Potentials and Summation
by Jason Amores Sumpter
66 views
1
Neurotransmitters
by Jason Amores Sumpter
58 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.