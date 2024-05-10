45. Nervous System
Neurons and Action Potentials
45. Nervous System
Neurons and Action Potentials
Multiple Choice
A neuron that transmits an impulse to the central nervous system after the neuron is stimulated by the environment is called a(n) __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is specifically a part or a function of the central nervous system?
Multiple Choice
The part of a neuron that carries nerve impulses toward the cell body is called a(n) __________.
Multiple Choice
Cells that provide metabolic and structural support to the neurons are called __________.
Multiple Choice
If your fingers touch a hot stove and you suddenly pull back, you have experienced a reflex. What is the correct order of the information processing in this reflex?
Multiple Choice
In descriptions of synapse organization, which type of cell is the transmitting neuron, and which type of neuron, muscle, or gland cell receives the signal?
Multiple Choice
The interplay of multiple excitatory and inhibitory inputs most affects what part of a neuron?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a mechanism by which neurotransmitters can be rapidly cleared from the synaptic cleft?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly pairs up a type of synapse and its characteristic?
Multiple Choice
In humans, making more serotonin available to brain cells typically __________.
Multiple Choice
Acetylcholinesterase is the enzyme that degrades acetylcholine. What effect on nerve transmission would occur following the administration of a chemical that inhibited acetylcholinesterase?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the transmission across a typical chemical synapse is true?
Multiple Choice
How are neurons structurally adapted to chemically transmit impulses to neighboring neurons?
Multiple Choice
The period in which an axon membrane cannot generate an action potential is called __________.
Multiple Choice
Blocking potassium ion channels in a mammalian cell membrane would __________.
Multiple Choice
A drug that causes potassium to leak out of a neuron, increasing the positive charge on the outside, would __________.
Multiple Choice
Threshold is of great significance in the physiology of neurons. What happens if threshold is not reached?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is caused by the death of specific neurons in the brain that release dopamine?
Multiple Choice
Taking illegal amphetamines ("speed") can induce symptoms similar to which of the following?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following neurotransmitters is most closely associated with schizophrenia, addiction, and Parkinson's disease?
Textbook Question
What happens when a resting neuron's membrane depolarizes? a. There is a net diffusion of Na+ out of the cell. b. The equilibrium potential for K+(EK) becomes more positive. c. The neuron's membrane voltage becomes more positive. d. The cell's inside is more negative than the outside.
Textbook Question
Test your understanding of the nervous system by matching the following labels with their corresponding letters: CNS, effector cells, interneuron, motor neuron, PNS, sensory neuron, sensory receptor, spinal cord, synapse.
Textbook Question
A common feature of action potentials is that they a. cause the membrane to hyperpolarize and then depolarize. b. can undergo temporal and spatial summation. c. are triggered by a depolarization that reaches threshold. d. move at the same speed along all axons.
Textbook Question
The inside of the neuron has a lower concentration of positive ions than the outside of the neuron. Is the membrane potential positive or negative?
Textbook Question
Where are neurotransmitter receptors located? a. the nuclear membrane b. the nodes of Ranvier c. the postsynaptic membrane d. synaptic vesicle membranes
Textbook Question
Why are action potentials usually conducted in one direction? a. Ions can flow along the axon in only one direction. b. The brief refractory period prevents reopening of voltage-gated Na+ channels. c. The axon hillock has a higher membrane potential than the terminals of the axon. d. Voltage-gated channels for both Na+ and K+ open in only one direction.
Textbook Question
What causes a nerve signal to move from one end of a neuron along the length of the neuron to the other end? What is a nerve signal, exactly? Why can't it go backward? How is a nerve signal transmitted from one neuron to the next across a synapse? Write a short paragraph that answers these questions.
Textbook Question
Which of the following is the most direct result of depolarizing the presynaptic membrane of an axon terminal? a. Voltage-gated calcium channels in the membrane open. b. Synaptic vesicles fuse with the membrane. c. Ligand-gated channels open, allowing neurotransmitters to enter the synaptic cleft. d. An EPSP or IPSP is generated in the postsynaptic cell.
Textbook Question
Suppose a particular neurotransmitter causes an IPSP in postsynaptic cell X and an EPSP in postsynaptic cell Y. A likely explanation is that a. the threshold value in the postsynaptic membrane is different for cell X and cell Y. b. the axon of cell X is myelinated, but that of cell Y is not. c. only cell Y produces an enzyme that terminates the activity of the neurotransmitter. d. cells X and Y express different receptor molecules for this particular neurotransmitter.
Textbook Question
Anesthetics block pain by blocking the transmission of nerve signals. Which of these three chemicals might work as anesthetics? (Choose all that apply and explain your selections.) a. a chemical that prevents the opening of voltage-gated Na+ channels in membranes b. a chemical that inhibits the enzymes that degrade neurotransmitters c. a chemical that blocks neurotransmitter receptors
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING A proposal to test an SSRI in a large number of individuals with depression was submitted to the FDA. Through random assignments, half of the patients would be controls, receiving nothing at all, and half the patients would receive the drug in pill form. Patients in both groups would note changes in their own mood in a daily journal. What flaw(s) do you note in this experimental design?
Textbook Question
Using microelectrodes, a researcher recorded nerve signals in four neurons in the brain of a snail, called A, B, C, and D in the table below. A, B, and C can all transmit signals to D. In three experiments, the animal was stimulated in different ways. The number of nerve signals transmitted per second by each of the cells is recorded in the table. Write a short paragraph explaining the different results of the three experiments.
