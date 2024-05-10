Neurons and Action Potentials

Suppose a particular neurotransmitter causes an IPSP in postsynaptic cell X and an EPSP in postsynaptic cell Y. A likely explanation is that a. the threshold value in the postsynaptic membrane is different for cell X and cell Y. b. the axon of cell X is myelinated, but that of cell Y is not. c. only cell Y produces an enzyme that terminates the activity of the neurotransmitter. d. cells X and Y express different receptor molecules for this particular neurotransmitter.