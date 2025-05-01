Neurons and Action Potentials Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Neurons and Action Potentials: Videos & Practice Problems
Batrachotoxin (BTX) is an extremely potent steroidal alkaloid found in certain species of frogs. BTX irreversibly binds to _____ of nerve cells and prevents them from closing, causing paralysis and death.
The Nerve impulse is initiated by threshold stimulus. This stimulus is involved in:
During this state, the inner membrane surface becomes more positive than the outside:
Identify the options which describe the myelin sheath
P. An insulating coating on the axon of neurons
Q. It results in saltatory conduction
R. Gray neurons in the central nervous system
S. Chemical messengers that help neurons communicate
T. It decreases the speed of nerve impulse
Neurotransmitters are chemicals that transfer action membrane potential from the presynaptic to the postsynaptic membrane. After completing their functions, most neurotransmitters are deactivated by:
Neurolemma is impermeable to all ions except_____for which it is slightly permeable.
_______open in response to a voltage difference while the _____ open in response to a ligand binding.
A minimum amount of stimulus that can start an action membrane potential is called:
Botulinum toxin (BoNT) is a neurotoxin that causes paralysis by preventing the release of neurotransmitter_____at neuromuscular junction.
The depolarization of neurolemma is due to____, whereas repolarization of neuron membrane is due to____.
_____is the effect of triggering an action potential in a neuron from presynaptic neurons.
Assume that we have presynaptic cell A and presynaptic cell B that are simultaneously releasing action potentials causing two EPSPs directed toward a single postsynaptic cell C. What type of summation is this?
Neurotransmitters located in the ____________ are signaling molecules that cross the synapse and bind to ____.
During the depolarization of the membrane, what causes the decrease in the difference in voltage between the inside and outside of the neuron?
What causes an action potential to propagate in a specific direction along the axon?
Which of the following is not included in the phases of the action potential?
Which of the following determines whether a neurotransmitter is excitatory or inhibitory?
_____ is the extensively studied neurotransmitter associated with depression.
An anesthetic that blocks the voltage-gated sodium channel will result in the inhibition of:
Match each type of ion channel with the stimulus that controls its opening:
Match each electrochemical property with the factor responsible for generating it in neurons:
Match each mechanism/feature affecting signal propagation with its effect on action potential speed: