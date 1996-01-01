General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
45. Nervous System
Neurons and Action Potentials
Transport Proteins: Pumps, Channels, Carriers
by Nonstop Neuron
84 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Neurotransmitters Overview
by Charles Schallhorn
48 views
Hide transcripts
46: Neurotransmitters
by Roxi Hulet
13 views
Hide transcripts
Neurotransmitters
by Zoila Tovar-Blank
38 views
Hide transcripts
Nervous System
by Jason Amores Sumpter
31 views
Hide transcripts
Neurotransmitters in a Nutshell
by Zeleon Science
31 views
Hide transcripts
Neurotransmitters And Their Functions Dopamine, Glutamate, Serotonin, Norepinephrine, Epinephrine
by Professional Supplement Center
38 views
Hide transcripts
Neurotransmitters: Type, Structure, and Function
by Professor Dave Explains
26 views
Hide transcripts
Definition of neurotransmitters / classification of Neurotransmitter
by Zeal's pharmacy tutorials
66 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: Neurotransmitter Release
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
20 views
Hide transcripts
The Chemical Mind: Crash Course Psychology #3
by CrashCourse
209 views
Hide transcripts
EPSP & IPSP .mp4
by Professor Akkaraju
59 views
Hide transcripts
12 23 IPSP EPSP
by Jerry Johnson
24 views
Hide transcripts
Excitatory vs. inhibitory effects of Neurotransmitters - VCE Psychology
by Andrew Scott
58 views
Hide transcripts
Excitatory Post Synaptic Potential (EPSP) | Easy Flowchart | Physiology
by Knowing Anatomy
62 views
Hide transcripts
The Nervous System, Part 3 - Synapses!: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #10
by CrashCourse
86 views
Hide transcripts
AP1: NEURONS: SPATIAL SUMMATION.avi
by Walter Jahn
14 views
Hide transcripts
Graded Potentials, EPSPs, IPSPs and Summation
by Christine O'Connor
82 views
Hide transcripts
019 What is Summation (2 Types)
by Interactive Biology
9 views
Hide transcripts
Summation of Postsynaptic Potentials
by Steven Barnes
43 views
Hide transcripts
Neurons & The Synapse Overview
by BOGObiology
37 views
Hide transcripts
Synapse | Neurones | GCSE Biology (9-1) | kayscience.com
by Kay Science
40 views
Hide transcripts
6.5 Transmission across a synapse
by Stephanie Castle
41 views
Hide transcripts
What is a synapse?
by Neuro Transmissions
20 views
Hide transcripts
Neural Conduction, Action Potential, and Synaptic Transmission
by Professor Dave Explains
54 views
Hide transcripts
Synaptic Transmission | Neuron
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
36 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: Synaptic Transmission
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
25 views
Hide transcripts
The Synapse
by Bozeman Science
26 views
Hide transcripts
Saltatory Conduction
by K & C Neurobiology
30 views
Hide transcripts
Saltatory Conduction
by Steffen Wilson
29 views
Hide transcripts
8 9 saltatory conduction
by Robin Forbes-Lorman
29 views
Hide transcripts
How Saltatory conduction works? Neural control and coordination for NEET
by NEET YUG
39 views
Hide transcripts
Factors affecting the speed of an Action Potential: The Speed of Conductance Along an Axon.
by Miss Estruch
71 views
Hide transcripts
PHYL 141 | Nervous System | Saltatory & Continuous Propagation
by doctorj808 - Anatomy & Physiology (A&P) with Dr.J
37 views
Hide transcripts
Action Potential | Part 3 | Propagation | Saltatory Conduction | Nerve Muscle Physiology
by Byte Size Med
26 views
Hide transcripts
Nervous System: Saltatory Conduction
by DrBruce Forciea
20 views
Hide transcripts
A2 Biology - Resting potential and action potential (OCR A Chapter 13.4)
by BioRach
31 views
Hide transcripts
Action Potentials 2 - Voltage-Gated Ion Channels
by Handwritten Tutorials
19 views
Hide transcripts
The Action Potential
by Bozeman Science
17 views
Hide transcripts
013 A Review of the Action Potential
by Interactive Biology
26 views
Hide transcripts
Action Potential 6- The action potential
by Wendy Riggs
10 views
Hide transcripts
The Nervous System, Part 2 - Action! Potential!: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #9
by CrashCourse
75 views
Hide transcripts
Action Potential | Neuron
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
33 views
Hide transcripts
NEURON ACTION POTENTIAL (MADE EASY)
by Speed Pharmacology
68 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: Action Potential
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
27 views
Hide transcripts
In Da Club - Membranes & Transport: Crash Course Biology #5
by CrashCourse
133 views
Hide transcripts
Transport Proteins: Pumps, Channels, Carriers
by Nonstop Neuron
84 views
Hide transcripts
Ion channels: Basics
by The Physiology Channel
18 views
Hide transcripts
ion channel
by Martin S Shapiro
23 views
Hide transcripts
Ion Channel Receptors
by HeyNowScience
24 views
Hide transcripts
Ion Channels
by Learning Simply
25 views
Hide transcripts
Ion Channel Types
by Janet Casagrand
41 views
Hide transcripts
004 Ion Channels: Proteins in the Membrane of Neurons
by Interactive Biology
18 views
Hide transcripts
The Action Potential
by Bozeman Science
38 views
Hide transcripts
Electrochemical Gradient
by Bozeman Science
24 views
Hide transcripts
Resting membrane potential (nervous system 1)
by KINprof
36 views
Hide transcripts
The Resting Membrane Potential
by Steven Barnes
12 views
Hide transcripts
Establishing Resting Membrane Potential
by Michael Leonard
20 views
Hide transcripts
Action Potentials 1 - Resting Membrane Potential
by Handwritten Tutorials
30 views
Hide transcripts
Resting Membrane Potential
by Clinical Physiology by Dr.Jitendra Shekhar
32 views
Hide transcripts
Action Potential 5- Resting membrane potential
by Wendy Riggs
11 views
Hide transcripts
Neural Conduction, Action Potential, and Synaptic Transmission
by Professor Dave Explains
30 views
Hide transcripts
Resting Membrane Potential | Nervous System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
10 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: Membrane Potential
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
30 views
Hide transcripts
Parts of the Neuron
by Clint Kernen
17 views
Hide transcripts
Types of Tissue Part 4: Nervous Tissue
by Professor Dave Explains
44 views
Hide transcripts
What is a Neuron?
by David Herbst
69 views
Hide transcripts
Neuron Structure - Neuroanatomy Basics - Anatomy Tutorial
by AnatomyZone
45 views
Hide transcripts
Neuron Basics
by Brains Explained
26 views
Hide transcripts
Neuron Structure and Function
by Teacher's Pet
45 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: The Neuron
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
48 views
Hide transcripts
The Neuron
by Bozeman Science
20 views
Hide transcripts
Biology 2010 Chapter 13 Anatomy of the Nervous System Overview (video 1)
by Michele Glass
11 views
Hide transcripts
001 An Introduction to the Nervous System
by Interactive Biology
21 views
Hide transcripts
Nervous system 1- Introduction
by Wendy Riggs
19 views
Hide transcripts
The Nervous System, Part 1: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #8
by CrashCourse
152 views
Hide transcripts
063 The Divisions of the Nervous System
by Interactive Biology
27 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: Divisions of the Nervous System
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
19 views
Hide transcripts
Introduction to the Nervous System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
23 views
Hide transcripts
Introduction to the Nervous System
by MooMooMath and Science
21 views
Hide transcripts
Neurons
by Jason Amores Sumpter
22 views
Hide transcripts
Central and Peripheral Nervous System
by Jason Amores Sumpter
26 views
Hide transcripts
Membrane Potential
by Jason Amores Sumpter
39 views
Hide transcripts
Ion Channels and Pumps
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
45 views
Hide transcripts
Action Potential
by Jason Amores Sumpter
41 views
Hide transcripts
Myelin and Saltatory Conduction
by Jason Amores Sumpter
34 views
Hide transcripts
The Synapse
by Jason Amores Sumpter
28 views
Hide transcripts
Postsynaptic Potentials and Summation
by Jason Amores Sumpter
15 views
Hide transcripts
Neurotransmitters
by Jason Amores Sumpter
19 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.