angiosperms are perhaps best known for their beautiful flowers, and they're delicious fruit which surrounds their seeds. They're actually also the most diverse group of seed producing land plants and angiosperms are generally classified based on how many cotillions their seeds have. Monica cots have one cattle Adan and you die. Cots have to cotillions. You can see Amman a cot over here and notice how it just has these one leafy bit to it. And over here we have a you die Kat. Notice how it has to leafy bits on its sprout. And, yes, leafy bit is the technical term there. Now you might be wondering why it's you die, Kat. You meaning true and not just die Kat. The reason is the group actually used to be called die cots and included other species that have since been rearranged into other lineages. And those other major lineages are basil angiosperms and magna leads. Now let's take a look at the flower. The defining feature of the angiosperms. The flower is theory reproductive organ of angiosperms, and it has a many parts to its anatomy. You've probably taken note of these if you've looked at flowers before, but you may not have known all the terms for each of the parts. So to begin there's the sequel, which, if you've ever seen a flower bud, it's that those green leaves that, um in case the little flower bud. And when the flower bud matures, they look like those green leafy, leafy bits underneath the pedal. So right here, this part is a siebel. Now we also have the pedals. Obviously, these are modified leaves that surround the reproductive organs of the flower. And their purpose is often to attract pollinators, which is why they have thes beautiful colors and sometimes interesting patterns inside of them. The stamen is like the male part of the flower. This is the pollen producing part, and it's made up of the filament and the anther. And you can see a stamen right here. This is the filament where the stock there's also one marked over here. This it's our filament. And here we have the anther right that nub on the end. And if you've ever had fresh flowers, um, hang around your house for a little too long before all of the stamen fall off the answers knock pollen everywhere and It's like a huge mess. Trick is you gotta pull them out before the flowers die. Now, the carpal is like the female part of the plant, and some plants actually have multiple carpools. And if a plant has multiple carp ALS, they are referred to collectively as a pistol. Now, the card bull is also made up of different parts. And you can see we have the carpal right here and the top of the carpool, which let me use a different color. The top of the carpal is referred to as the stigma. The portion that goes from the stigma down to the ovary is called the style you can see style is this portion here The ovary is this lower portion that contains the av you ALS, which will become the seeds in the fruit. Now, over here we have another Ah, another ovary. Or I guess they're showing the stigma as well. So I guess technically, this is a carpool. Full carpool, though the top of this image is a little cut off. So that's why it looks a little funny. But anyways, within, uh, within the OB, you'll hear is our embryo sac. It's basically the female gamete a fight inside the fuel. You can see here a pollen tube is extending to it. And of course, fruit is formed from the ovary. Right, This portion, the ovary of the carpal. All right with that, let's turn the page.

