28. Plants
Seed Plants
Multiple Choice
Which one of the following is true of seed plants but not true of seedless plants?
Multiple Choice
The closest seedless relatives of seed plants produce one kind of spore that gives rise to a bisexual gametophyte. What does this suggest about the ancestors of seed plants?
Multiple Choice
The eggs of seed plants are fertilized within ovules, and the ovules then develop into __________.
Multiple Choice
The cells within pollen grains are __________ and together comprise the __________.
Multiple Choice
Besides the plant tissue that humans ingest, which angiosperm tissue is most directly important for human survival?
Multiple Choice
Six major crops˜wheat, rice, maize, potatoes, cassava, and sweet potatoes˜contribute disproportionately to human diets. What percentage of all the calories consumed by humans is supplied by these crops?
Multiple Choice
Which of the listed examples is evidence provided by living gymnosperms of an evolutionary transition between seedless and seed plants?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best states the advantages that seeds have over spores?
Multiple Choice
Which gymnosperm phylum is characterized by large cones and fern-like leaves and thrived during the Mesozoic?
Multiple Choice
Dietary supplements and decongestants containing ephedrine have recently become more strongly regulated in the United States. Which phylum contains the plant from which ephedrine is extracted?
Multiple Choice
What global change occurring between the Carboniferous period and the Permian period likely contributed to the success of the gymnosperms?
Multiple Choice
In ovulate cones, megasporocytes undergo __________ and produce __________ megaspores.
Multiple Choice
In a typical conifer, how long does it take for fertilization to occur after pollination?
Multiple Choice
Which types of angiosperms would most likely be wind-pollinated rather than animal-pollinated?
Multiple Choice
The vast majority of angiosperms with two cotyledons formerly classified as __________ are now classified as __________.
Multiple Choice
Like gymnosperms, many grasses and angiosperm trees are wind-pollinated. To conserve energy, these angiosperms do not produce complete flowers (complete flowers have all four of the basic parts). Which part would be unnecessary for wind-pollinated angiosperms?
Multiple Choice
In gymnosperms, the seed coat develops from the integument. In angiosperms, the seed coat develops from the __________.
Multiple Choice
During pollination, pollen grains are transferred from the __________ to the __________.
Multiple Choice
A pea pod is formed from __________. A pea inside the pod is formed from __________.
Multiple Choice
After fertilization, the __________ develops into a seed, and the __________ develops into a fruit.
Multiple Choice
The pollen tube releases two sperm cells into the embryo sac. The result of this is the __________.
Multiple Choice
Of the following, which is a difference in how reproduction occurs in gymnosperms compared to angiosperms?
Textbook Question
Which of the following is a key feature of seed plants facilitating life on land? (A)homospory (B)pollen (C)reduced sporophytes (D)spores
Textbook Question
Angiosperms are different from all other plants because only they have a. a vascular system. b. flowers. c. seeds. d. a dominant sporophyte phase.
Textbook Question
Which of the following is a characteristic that distinguishes gymnosperms and angiosperms from other plants? (A)alternation of generations (B)independent gametophytes (C)vascular tissue (D)ovules
Textbook Question
Which of the following structures produce eggs and sperm? (Explain your answer.) a. fern sporophytes b. moss gametophytes c. the anthers of a flower d. moss sporangia
Textbook Question
The eggs of seed plants are fertilized within ovules, and the ovules then develop into a. seeds. b. spores. c. fruit. d. sporophytes.
Textbook Question
The diploid sporophyte stage is dominant in the life cycles of all of the following except a pine tree. a rose bush. a fern. a moss.
Textbook Question
Which of the following terms includes all the others? a. angiosperm b. gymnosperm c. vascular plant d. fern e. seed plant
Textbook Question
Explain the difference between homosporous and heterosporous plants. Where are the microsporangium and megasporangium found in a tulip? What happens to the spores that are produced by these structures?
