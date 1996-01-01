Seed Plants Practice Problems
Wind-pollinated plants produce sessile flowers with dull colors, unlike insect-pollinated plants that have bright-colored flowers. What could explain this difference?
The plants producing spores of similar shape and size are known as ______whereas plants that produce different types of spores are known as________.
On the basis of their appearance, determine the right labelling on the phylogenetic tree for the following features. [1] - flowers, [2] - embryos, [3] - seeds, [4] - vascular tissue.
Which of the following adaptations was critical to the success of seed plants on land?
In an investigation, a plant was identified with the following characteristics:
1. Vascular system present.
2. Flowers are present.
3. Fruits with seeds are present.
Based on the aforementioned features, under which group would you place that plant?
The multicellular male sex organs of bryophytes are known as _____, and they produce ____ through mitosis.
Angiosperms are seed plants that produce fruits, seeds, and flowers. The term "seed" refers to a fertilized _____, whereas "_____" develops into "_____" following fertilization.
The term "spermatophyte" refers to all seed-bearing plants, which include _______ and _______.