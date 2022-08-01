Seed Plants - 1

Hi. In this video, we're going to talk about seed plants now. Seed plants are made up of angiosperms and give no sperms. And remember that there a mine affiliated group meaning that the seed just evolved once and split off towards angiosperms in one direction and give no sperms in the other. Like all vascular plants, they have a spore fight, dominant life cycle. But unlike the seedless vascular plants, most of their Gumede a fights are actually microscopic, so they're even mawr diminished and thes, actually convivial up within the spare angina. Now most seed plants are hetero forests and contain micros baranja that produce pollen and mega sprang JIA that are found inside a Buell's. And we'll talk about what a buell's are in just a second Now. It's also important to note that most of these plants will have the micro spare angina, which is the male part, right and mega sphere Anja, the female structure on the same plant. However, some will be found on different plants. Now you can see here we have two types of cones. These are you know the technical term is Strobel, I and here we have the mail. One that is going to house Micros Baranja. And here we have the female version that is going thio. How's the Mega Spear? And yet, so the op You'll is the structure that contains the mega sphere Angie, um, and the mega sport, and it's actually what's going to develop into a seed after fertilization. Uh, the outer protective layer of the oval is known as the Integra Mint, and it's made of spore fight tissue, and you can see that game. No sperms have this singular Integra mint, whereas angiosperms have multiple Integra mints. Don't worry so much about memorizing all the facts about giving a sperms and angiosperms. Right now. We'll be going into much more detail in, uh, about plants in other chapters. So the opening at the apex of the Integra Mint was called the Micro Pile. You can see them here in these obstacles, and this outer wall in the angio sperm is the ovary wall. So the angiosperms are gonna actually have this ovary that is going to cover the AV you'll, and that's actually what develops into fruit. So basically, when you're eating fruit, you're eating plant ovaries, and they're delicious. Now, pollen grains are the mailed me to fight, covered by pollen wall right, which is a maid of spore pollen in, and it's a tough struck, a tough coating. It's gonna help protect the interior, and these are produced by the micro spores. The pollen grains are produced by the micro sports, and when the pollen travels to the A visual we have pollination and pollination syndrome is a term that refers to flower traits that have evolved in response to pollen vectors like wind bees and birds. So, in essence, pollination syndrome is sort of a group of traits that have evolved specifically to, um or specifically in response thio certain pollination vectors. And there are tons of pollination vectors, many more than I've listed here now, seeds which we can see right here these air seeds. Or this is a seed. These air a fuels seeds develop from fertilized Aviles. Right, So this is going to turn into Well, this, I should say, is going to turn into that, and they contain the embryonic plant, which you can see right here. I'm gonna jump out of the image so it's easier to see the embryonic plant, which is this structure right here. And they also have this protective seed coat which allows seeds to stay dormant but alive or quite some time now, the Kotil a dons are these little embryonic leaves contained in the seed and they will germinate toe form sprout conceived. They've been, uh, labeled here, but our flotilla dons are actually thes structures right here. I don't know what these errors air pointing off to. So me redraw those cattle Adan Ayro, These are the flotilla dons now the end of sperm is basically the food for the embryonic plant. And it's all the stuff surrounding the embryo. Eso if you eat a seed, mostly what you're eating is endo sperm. If you've ever broken a peanut in half and noticed the little notch on the end of it, that is the embryonic plant. And the majority of the nut is the end of sperm. All right with that, let's flip the page

