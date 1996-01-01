Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

The main constituents of the plasma membrane are                   . a. carbohydrates and lipids; b. proteins and phospholipids; c. fats and carbohydrates; d. fatty acids and nucleic acids

Similar Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.