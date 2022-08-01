Triglycerides

So now that we know what fatty acids are in this video, we're going to talk about how fatty acids can be used to build another type of lipid called Trygg Lyssarides. And so try glycerin reads, as their name implies, with the try prefix here. These are lipids with three fatty acid chains, and so the try is a prefix. That means three. And that's why they have three fatty acid chains. Now these three fatty acid chains in a triglyceride are going to be co violently linked to a single glycerol molecule. Now fatty acids are going to be linked to the glycerol molecule via dehydration synthesis reactions. And so we know that dehydration synthesis reactions are used to build up a molecule. So let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding of this triglyceride. So notice over here on the far left, what we're showing you is a molecule and purple that represents the glycerol molecule, the single glycerol molecule that we were discussing up above here and then also notice. Over here in yellow, we have these three fatty acids and so we can go ahead and put three fatty acids here, and so notice that the fatty acids are all separate from one another here in this image and the glycerol is also separate. And so if we want to combine these separate units together and build a larger structure, then of course, we're going to need a dehydration synthesis reaction. And so notice that each of these chains thes fatty acid chains here can undergo a dehydration synthesis reaction to release three water molecules, one for each of the chains that interacts with each of these components here on the glycerol. And so you can see the O. H. Is here that react with the H is here toe form, uh, water molecules. And there are three of them that get formed. And once again, that's why we have the three out in front. Now notice Over here on the far right after the dehydration synthesis reactions, we've now combined and connected these three fatty acids co violently to the glycerol molecule. And so recall that when we have three fatty acid chains covertly linked to a single glycerol molecule, we then created a try glycerin. And so over here on the right, we have the try glycerin now, of course, if we wanted to break down the triglyceride into its separate components like what we see over here, then of course, we're going to need the hydraulics, ISS reaction. And so the hydrologists reaction eyes, of course, going to use water tow break apart, uh, triglyceride into its smaller components. Aunt triglycerides are going to be a main source of fats. This is how fats are stored in animal cells, and the facts that we have are stored as triglycerides. And so this year concludes our introduction to triglycerides. And once again, we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

