in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on pro carry attic gene regulation via operations, and so pro carry attic organisms, or pro Kerasiotes, must be able to survive in environments that constantly change in the availability of nutrients in the surroundings. And so this requires the pro cariocas to be able to rapidly change their metabolic pathways by regulation or regulating the expression of certain genes. Now, pro corrodes commonly control expression of their genes using what are known as operations. And so we'll get to talk more about these operations and the structure and components of operations as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

