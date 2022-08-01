Structure of an Operon

in this video, we're going to talk about the structure of an opera. And so an opera is defined as a set or a group of pro carry attic jeans, usually of related function, that are controlled by a single promoter and recall from our previous lesson videos. When we talked about transcription that the promoter of a gene is going to be just ahead of a gene, a DNA sequence just ahead of the gene where the RNA preliminaries will bind. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that our operation is being labeled from this region here, over to this region over here, and what you'll notice is that the operation contains a group or a set of related genes. And here in our image, the related genes are gene a gene B and jean. See and notice that these related genes A, B and C are all controlled by a single promoter region, and the promoter region is up here and grain, and you'll notice that the opera also includes this other yellow region here that's called the operator. And so the transcription of the opera is regulated by the operator and the operator is a region of D N A. So it's a small D n, a sequence where regulatory proteins will bind and these regulatory proteins well buying to the operator and effect the RNA preliminaries binding to the promoter. And so some regulatory proteins will repress or block the RNA. Preliminaries from binding and other regulatory proteins will promote or stimulate the RNA Preliminary findings and so down below. What we're showing you are that repressors our regulatory proteins themselves that will block or inhibit RNA polymerase binding, preventing transcription. And then, of course, activators are going to be regulatory proteins themselves that will actually promote RNA polymerase binding, stimulating transcription. And so, if we take a look at our image down below again, notice that the opera on itself contained an operator and the operator is going to be the site for the binding of a regulatory protein here. And so the regulatory protein is going to have its own gene. And so the regulatory gene is over here and the regulatory gene has its own promoter. Okay, so you can see the promoter for the regulatory gene is here. The regulatory gene is here. The regulatory gene gets transcribed and translated into this regulatory protein, and the regulatory protein will bind. This is the regulatory protein it will when it's active. It will bind to the operator, as you see here, and depending on if the regular protein regulatory protein is a repressor or an activator, it will either block or promote the RNA polymerase binding. And so here we have the RNA preliminaries that will buy into the promoter, and it will not be able to bind if there is a repressor bound. But if there is an activator bound, then the RNA polymerase will be able to buy. And, of course, RNA preliminaries binding is necessary for transcription. And so this is really an opera. And opera is going to be again. A group of related genes like a B and C here that are controlled by a single promoter and transcription of these genes is controlled by this operator region, which will be the site for the regulatory protein binding. And so, as we move forward in our course, will be able to talk more and more about operations and specific types of operations and exactly how they function. But for now, this year concludes our introduction to the structure of an opera, and we'll be able to get some practice moving forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

