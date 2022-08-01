in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the light reactions of photosynthesis. And so the light reactions we already know from our previous lesson videos is the first stage of photosynthesis, and it specifically occurs in the Thilo coy aids of the chloroplast. And so recall that the fill a coid czar, those green pancake looking structures and the light reactions are going to occur in the Fila Coid membrane, as well as in the Fila Coid space or the space that's on the inside of the Fila Coy's. Now the light reactions is going to synthesize chemical energy in the form of a teepee and N a D. PH. And this 80 p and N a. D ph are going to be used to power the Calvin Cycle, which is the second stage of photosynthesis, while producing oxygen, gas or go to as a byproduct. Now, N. A. D. PH is really just another electron carrier that will carry or transport to energized electrons. And so N. A. D. PH is really just another electron taxicab, if you will, which will recall we covered electron carriers in our previous lesson videos. When we talked about the aerobic cellular respiration and so down below. Here in this image, which you'll notice is that we've got the image showing photosynthesis on once again in the background. What we have is the chloroplast and notice that we have. The regions that we want to focus on in this image colored on there also enlarged, and the regions that we don't really want to focus on right now are great out and they're smaller. So, like the Calvin Cycle, for instance, we're gonna talk about the Calvin Cycle mawr in another video later in our course. For now, we want to focus on the first part of this reaction, which is again. The light reactions and the light reactions occur specifically in the Theloke oId, or thes green pancake looking structures within the chloroplast. And so really, the light reactions is going to take solar energy or sunlight in the form of photons and use this solar energy of these photons along with water, uh, to generate chemical energy in the form of a T p and N a. D. PH, which is another electron carrier on electron taxicab, if you will, and it also creates oxygen gas as a by product, which we could see down below. And so, in terms of the reactant with light reaction to use, uh, solar energy or photons along with water and in terms of the products, uh, the light reactions creates oxygen, gas and chemical energy in the form of ATP and ADP H and this 80 p. And any DPH is going to be utilized in the Calvin cycle when we talk about the Calvin cycle later in our course. But for now, what you can see is that the any DPH are gonna be carrying two energized electrons, as you can see here in this image. And, of course, the Calvin Cycle is going to utilize this chemical energy and convert it back into the lower energy forms a, d, p and N a. D P plus, which are needed for the light reaction so that they can convert them into their higher energy forms. And so this year really concludes our brief introduction to the light reactions and how they occur in the Thilo Coy's within the chloroplast and in our next lesson, video will get to talk about the specific steps that occur in the light reaction. So I'll see you all in our next video

