9. Photosynthesis
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
Describe the primary function of the light reactions of photosynthesis.
a) Production of NADPH used in cellular respiration.
b) Use of ATP to make glucose.
c) Conversion of chemical energy to light energy.
d) Production of ATP and NADPH.
Where do the electrons that are excited in photosystem II come from?
a) CO2.
b) O2.
c) Glucose.
d) Photosystem I.
e) Water.
During the light reactions, photosystem I functions to_________, and photosystem II functions to __________.
a) Reduce CO2; oxidize NADPH.
b) Synthesize ATP; Produce O2.
c) Produce O2; oxidize NADPH.
d) Reduce NADP+; oxidize H2O.
What is the correct order of steps of the light reactions of Photosynthesis?
a) photosystem I, ETC, photosystem II, NADP+ reduction, chemiosmosis.
b) photosystem I, photosystem II, ETC, NADP+ reduction, chemiosmosis.
c) photosystem II, ETC, photosystem I, NADP+ reduction, chemiosmosis.
d) photosystem II, photosystem I, ETC, NADP+ reduction, chemiosmosis.
Which of the following does not occur during the light reactions of photosynthesis? a. Water is released; b. Electrons from chlorophyll are moved to a higher-energy state by light; c. ATP is produced; d. NADPH is produced to carry electrons to the light-independent reactions; e. Oxygen is produced when water is split.
Which of the following is a false statement about photosynthesis? a. During the light-independent reactions, electrons and ATP from the light reactions combine with atmospheric carbon dioxide to produce sugars; b. The light-independent reactions take place in the chloroplast stroma; c. Oxygen produced during the light-independent reactions is released into the atmosphere; d. Chlorophyll absorbs blue and red light and reflects green light; e. The end product of photosynthesis is a carbohydrate such as glucose.