Light Reactions of Photosynthesis

Which of the following is a false statement about photosynthesis? a. During the light-independent reactions, electrons and ATP from the light reactions combine with atmospheric carbon dioxide to produce sugars; b. The light-independent reactions take place in the chloroplast stroma; c. Oxygen produced during the light-independent reactions is released into the atmosphere; d. Chlorophyll absorbs blue and red light and reflects green light; e. The end product of photosynthesis is a carbohydrate such as glucose.