9. Photosynthesis
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis Practice Problems
9. Photosynthesis
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis Practice Problems
14 problems
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What will happen when a chloroplast has a higher rate of cyclic photophosphorylation than non-cyclic photophosphorylation?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Under which conditions does the non-cyclic photophosphorylation shift to cyclic photophosphorylation?
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following option correctly describe the reactants and products of photosynthesis:
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one is a similarity between photophosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation?
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following is the final acceptor of electrons during light reactions of photosynthesis?