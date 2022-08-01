How to Memorize the Light Reactions of Photosynthesis

in this video, we're going to talk about how to memorize the steps of the light reactions of photosynthesis. And so here, a clutch prep. We've come up with a really unique and interesting story designed specifically to help you guys remember the most important components and the most important events of the light reactions in the correct order. And so really, you'll only be able to find the story here at Clutch Prep. So you guys were pretty lucky. Alrighty. So let's get started here with this image. And so when you're thinking about the light reactions, you want to think about Luke and Ryan. So Luke and Ryan, when you're thinking about the light reactions and so notice that we have a picture of Luke and Ryan down below right here. And so when you're thinking about the light reactions, you think about these two kids, Luke and Ryan, who just want to play their PlayStation two. That's all they wanna play is their PlayStation two. And their PlayStation two is, of course, abbreviated as P s to. And if you don't know what a Playstation two is, it's a video gaming console. You can play video games on it. And so PlayStation two, this PS two here, is supposed to represent photo system to. And so by remembering this PlayStation two, you'll be able to remember that photo system to is actually coming first in this process of the late reactions. But then, after Luke and Ryan wanted to play their PlayStation two, uh, they realized that they could not find their Elektronik controllers to play their PlayStation two. And so the E. T. C here in the Elektronik is going to represent the electron transport chain. And so this represents the E. T. C. And so after the photo system to there is the electron transport chain. And so because Luke and Ryan tried to play their PlayStation two, but they couldn't find their electronic controllers to play their PlayStation two. They then decided to try to play their older PlayStation one or PS one for short. And, of course, the PS one is older. It was discovered first before PlayStation two, but of course, the kids want to play their PlayStation two first before they play their older PlayStation one. And so here PlayStation one, the PS one here, is representing photo system, one, which again was discovered first before photo system, too. And that's why they called it Photo System one. But then later they realized that photo system to comes first in the process of the light reactions before Photo System one. So then Luke and Ryan they went to play their PlayStation two. They couldn't find the Elektronik controllers to play their PlayStation two, so they decided to try to play their PlayStation one. But then they forgot that their mom had reduced their number of games that they had for their PlayStation one. And so what that means. What this is supposed to represent. The reduction of the number of games is supposed to represent the reduction of N a. D p plus into N a. D. PH. And so the ends here in the number can remind you of the n n n a, d, p h and n a d P plus. And so it's n a D P plus that's going to get reduced. Here. It's going to gain electrons and become an a D. PH. And so because Luke and Ryan they went to play their place, they should, too. But they couldn't find their electronic controllers they tried to play their PlayStation one but forgot that their mom had reduced the number of their game so they couldn't even play their PlayStation one. They then decided to just study chemistry. Instead, they decided to just study chemistry and the chemin chemistry. The key Me I'm sorry in chemistry is supposed to represent the key, me and Chemie as Moses. So the key me and chemistry is supposed to represent the Kimmy and Kimmy osmosis. And so you can see here that Luke and Ryan are now studying their chemistry here. And so you can see by just remembering this crazy, unique and interesting story here. You can remember the most important components and the most important events off the light reactions in the correct order. And so this year concludes our lesson on how to memorize the light reactions of photosynthesis. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

