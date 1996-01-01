Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Plant species A has a diploid chromosome number of 12. Plant species B has a diploid number of 16. A new species, C, arises as an allopolyploid from A and B. The diploid number for species C would probably be a. 14. b. 16. c. 28. d. 56.

