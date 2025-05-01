Genes & Alleles Practice Problems

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12. Meiosis
Genes & Alleles
12. Meiosis

Genes & Alleles: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
27 problems
Problem types you want to practice:

Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Hardy–Weinberg Calculator

Compute allele and genotype frequencies with χ² comparison

Punnett Square Calculator

Build Punnett squares (2×2 or 4×4) and get genotype/phenotype probabilities

Trihybrid Cross Calculator – Punnett Square

Solve trihybrid Punnett squares and get phenotype/genotype probabilities

Allele Frequency Calculator

Calculate allele frequencies (p, q) with Hardy–Weinberg checks and visuals