12. Meiosis
Genes & Alleles
12. Meiosis
Genes & Alleles
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Alternate forms of the same gene are called:
a) Chromatids.
b) Centromeres.
c) Chromosomes.
d) Alleles.
2506
views
19
rank
Multiple Choice
A cell that has 2 copies of each chromosome is called a __________ cell:
a) Sperm.
b) Diploid.
c) Haploid.
d) Gamete.
2400
views
15
rank
Multiple Choice
All human cells, except sex cells, are diploid and have 23 pairs of chromosomes. Human sex cells, such as egg and sperm, are haploid and have _______ chromosomes.
a) 23
b) 12
c) 11.5
d) 46
3428
views
27
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question
If an intestinal cell in a grasshopper contains 24 chromosomes, then a grasshopper sperm cell contains ___________ chromosomes a. 6 b. 12 c. 24 d. 48
481
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following statements correctly describe the relationship between genes and chromosomes? a. Genes are chromosomes; b. Chromosomes contain many genes; c. Genes are made up of hundreds or thousands of chromosomes; d. Genes are assorted independently during meiosis, but chromosomes are not; e. More than one of the above is correct.
1287
views
Textbook Question
An allele is a . a. version of a gene; b. dysfunctional gene; c. protein; d. spare copy of a gene; e. phenotype
797
views
Showing 9 of 9 practice