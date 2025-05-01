Intersection problems Find the following points of intersection.
The point(s) of intersection of the parabolas y= x² and y= -x² + 8x
Graphing functions Sketch a graph of each function.
ƒ(x) = { 2x if x ≤ 1 , 3-x if x > 1
g(x) = { 4-2x if x ≤ 1 , (x-1)² + 2 if x > 1
Using the piecewise function below, evaluate
In Exercises 35 and 36, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = { -x - 2, -2 ≤ x ≤ - 1
{ x, -1 < x ≤ 1
{ -x + 2, 1 < x ≤ 2
𝔂 = { √ -x, -4 ≤ x ≤ 0
{ √ x, 0 < x ≤ 4
Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.
b. <IMAGE>
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
In Exercises 37 and 38, write a piecewise formula for the function.
<IMAGE>
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>