The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Graph the following functions. <IMAGE>
Shifting and Scaling Graphs
Suppose the graph of g is given. Write equations for the graphs that are obtained from the graph of g by shifting, scaling, or reflecting, as indicated.
f. Compress horizontally by a factor of 5
Describe how each graph is obtained from the graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x).
a. 𝔂 = ƒ(x - 5)
d. 𝔂 = ƒ(2x + 1)
e. 𝔂 = ƒ( x ) - 4
In Exercises 55–58, graph each function, not by plotting points, but by starting with the graph of one of the standard functions presented in Figures 1.15–1.17, and applying an appropriate transformation.
y = - √(1 + x/2)
Shifting Graphs
The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to two new positions. Write equations for the new graphs.
<IMAGE>
The accompanying figure shows the graph of y = −x² shifted to four new positions. Write an equation for each new graph.
<IMAGE>
Exercises 27–36 tell how many units and in what directions the graphs of the given equations are to be shifted. Give an equation for the shifted graph. Then sketch the original and shifted graphs together, labeling each graph with its equation.
y = x³ Left 1, down 1
y = −√x Right 3
y = (1/2)(x + 1) + 5 Down 5, right 1
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–56.
y = |x − 2|
y = (x + 1)²/³
y = (x + 2)³/² + 1
y = (1/x²) − 1