Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
<IMAGE>
k. limx→3+ f(x) does not exist.
Finding Limits Graphically
Let f(x) = {3 - x , x < 2
2, x = 2
x/2, x > 2
<IMAGE>
a. Find limx→2+ f(x), limx→2− f(x), and f(2).
Finding Limits Graphically
Let f(x) = {3 - x , x < 2
2, x = 2
x/2, x > 2
<IMAGE>
c. Find limx→−1− f(x) and limx→−1+ f(x).
Finding Limits Graphically
Graph the functions in Exercises 9 and 10. Then answer these questions.
f(x) = {x,−1 ≤ x < 0, or 0 < x ≤ 1
1, x = 0
0, x < −1 or x > 1
d. At what points does the right-hand limit exist but not the left-hand limit?
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0⁺ 1 / 3x
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→−5⁻ (3x) / (2x + 10)
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0 (−1) / (x² (x + 1))
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
b. lim x→0⁻ 2 / (3x¹/³)
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0 4 / x²/⁵
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let G(x)=(x + 6)/(x² + 4x − 12)
b. Support your conclusions in part (a) by graphing G and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→−6.
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let h(x)=(x² − 2x − 3)/(x² − 4x + 3)
b. Support your conclusions in part (a) by graphing h near c = 3 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→3.
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let F(x)=(x² + 3x + 2)/(2−|x|)
b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing F near c = -2 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→−2.
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let g(θ) = (sinθ) / θ.
b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing g near θ₀ = 0.
Estimating Limits
[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.
Let f(x)=(x² − 1)/(|x| − 1).
b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing f near c = -1 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→−1.
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→3 (3x − 7) = 2