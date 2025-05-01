Textbook Question
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x² + 3x) − √(x² − 2x))
lim x → ∞ (√(x² + x) − √(x² − x))
Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.
lim x → 0 (−1 / x²) = −∞
lim x → 3 (−2 / (x − 3)²) = −∞