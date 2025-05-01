Slope of a Curve at a Point
In Exercises 7–18, use the method in Example 3 to find (a) the slope of the curve at the given point P, and (b) an equation of the tangent line at P.
y=√7−x, P(−2,3)
Slope of a Curve at a Point
In Exercises 7–18, use the method in Example 3 to find (a) the slope of the curve at the given point P, and (b) an equation of the tangent line at P.
y=√7−x, P(−2,3)
Finding Limits
In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)
f(x) = 2/x − 3
Finding Limits
In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)
g(x) = 1/(2 + (1/x))
Finding Limits
In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)
h(x) = (−5 + (7/x))/(3 – (1/x²))
Limits of Rational Functions
In Exercises 13–22, find the limit of each rational function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
f(x) = (2x + 3)/(5x + 7)
Limits of Rational Functions
In Exercises 13–22, find the limit of each rational function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
f(x) = (x + 1)/(x² + 3)
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x → ∞ √((8x² − 3) / (2x² + x))
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x → ⁻∞ ((1 − x³) / (x² + 7x))⁵
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→∞ (2√x + x⁻¹) / (3x − 7)
Use the formal definitions from Exercise 97 to prove the limit statements in Exercises 98–102.
lim x→2⁻ (1 / (x − 2)) = −∞
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→∞ √(x² + 1) / (x + 1)
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→∞ (x − 3) / √(4x² + 25)
Theory and Examples
Once you know limx→a+ f(x) and limx→a− f(x) at an interior point of the domain of f, do you then know limx→a f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.
Theory and Examples
Suppose that f is an odd function of x. Does knowing that limx→0+ f(x) = 3 tell you anything about limx→0− f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.
Formal Definitions of One-Sided Limits
Greatest integer function Find (a) limx→400+ ⌊x⌋ and (b) limx→400− ⌊x⌋; then use limit definitions to verify your findings. (c) Based on your conclusions in parts (a) and (b), can you say anything about limx→400 ⌊x⌋? Give reasons for your answer.