Evaluate the limit:
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Suppose the graph of the function is shown above. What is ?
For which values of p does the improper integral converge?
Use series to evaluate the limit:
Which of the following explains why a function is discontinuous at ?
Evaluate the following limit. If the limit does not exist, select 'DNE'.
Given the function , find a number
>such that if , then .
Suppose and are sequences with positive terms, and the series is known to be convergent. Which of the following statements is true?
To what number does the series converge?
Use the squeeze theorem to find the limit: . What is the value of this limit?
If a function is continuous on , which of the following statements is true about its graph?
Which of the following definite integrals is equal to ?
Find the exact length of the curve for .
Use series to evaluate the limit: .
What is the slope of the tangent line to the polar curve when ?