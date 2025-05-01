Given that and when , what is the value of when ?
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
- Multiple Choice17views
- Multiple Choice
Suppose the function has the derivative . Find the values of and .12views
- Multiple Choice
In the context of derivatives as functions, what does the derivative of a function represent?19views
- Multiple Choice
Consider a function . Which of the following best defines the slope of this function at a point ?14views
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function: .14views
- Multiple Choice
Given the function , compute . Which of the following is correct?14views
- Multiple Choice
Given the function , which of the following is the average rate of change of on the interval from to ?12views
- Multiple Choice
Given the function , find its derivative .18views
- Multiple Choice
Find the first partial derivatives of the function with respect to and .16views
- Multiple Choice
For the function , in which direction(s) does the derivative provide information about the behavior of ?15views
- Multiple Choice
If , then which of the following is ?13views
- Multiple Choice
Given that the second derivative of a function is , which of the following is a possible form for the original function ?17views
- Multiple Choice
What is the derivative of the function with respect to ?14views
- Multiple Choice
Suppose the figure above shows the graph of , the derivative of a function . At which of the following -values does have a local maximum?11views
- Multiple Choice
Let be a differentiable function with derivative . Which of the following statements is true?14views